Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Local News » Citing staffing shortage, West…

Citing staffing shortage, West Virginia county to dismiss students half-day on Fridays

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A West Virginia county that borders Loudoun County, Virginia, said that it will temporarily dismiss students early every Friday because of staffing shortage.

Jefferson County schools said Wednesday that staffing shortages have “significantly affected our staff time to complete critical behind-the-scenes work” and forced existing staff to cover multiple positions every day to “ensure student safety and services.”

Starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 19, students will be dismissed a half-day. The staff will get three hours of “encumbered time” work on planning, deep cleaning, class material preparation, IEP/SAT meetings and other work.

“While we know this will be an inconvenience for our parents, it will serve many purposes
that will enhance the quality of the time their children are in school,” the school system said.

Jefferson County schools’ open positions average 150.5 per day, with the largest vacancy and absences on Fridays with an average 187.

The average “fill rates” with a substitute is 51%, and on any given day, there are 74 vacancies/absences that are covered by people filling in on top of their regular jobs, Jefferson County schools said.

The school district enrolls more than 9,000 students.

The shortage includes not only teachers and counselors, but also custodians, cooks and bus drivers. The D.C. area is experiencing a similar shortage of these workers, as well.

The school system said it will continue to give breakfast and lunch every day, including Fridays, for children who need them.

School officials believe that after six weeks, circumstances may change; and the school system is actively recruiting for staff, including teachers who will graduate in December.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

CDOs making progress, feeling confident in role, survey finds

VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up