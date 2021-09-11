Md. man dead in DC shooting

Delonte Hazel, 31, of Prince George's County, Maryland, is dead following a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Friday night, according to police.

D.C. police said officers from the Fourth District responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest at about 9:41 p.m. Friday.

Officers found Delonte Hazel, 31, of Chillum shot inside a vehicle. He was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a hospital, where Hazel was pronounced dead, according to police.

D.C. police homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 202-727-9099 or send information to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

