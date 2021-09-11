9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Md. man dead in DC shooting

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 11, 2021, 10:50 AM

A man from Prince George’s County, Maryland, is dead following a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Friday night, according to police.

D.C. police said officers from the Fourth District responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest at about 9:41 p.m. Friday.

Officers found Delonte Hazel, 31, of Chillum shot inside a vehicle. He was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a hospital, where Hazel was pronounced dead, according to police.

D.C. police homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 202-727-9099 or send information to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington's top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

