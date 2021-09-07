Federal unemployment ends in the DC region — how will you be impacted?

Federal unemployment benefits have ended for millions of Americans who have been hit hard by the pandemic, leaving many unsure what’s next.

The federal unemployment payments of $300 a week that were extended under the American Rescue Plan stimulus package ended Monday for more than 7 million Americans, including about 60,000 Virginians and over 100,000 Marylanders.

It included a few different types of relief, one of them being Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helped self-employed workers and freelancers.

The Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation provided assistance for people who work as employees and independent contractors has also reached its deadline.

Another category of unemployment benefits that have ended includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which was for anyone who had already received up to 26 weeks worth of compensation through a state program.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation also has ended.

In the District, work search requirements returned last week, and means those filing will now need to show they are searching for work.

Federal student loan repayments have been pushed back to restart in January and D.C. has joined several states by extending the eviction moratorium, but, as of now, there’s no sign Congress will extend unemployment relief payments for those still in need.