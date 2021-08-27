CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Whale stranded near Delaware beach believed to be dying

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 2:10 PM

A 50-foot fin whale stranded near the point of Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware is showing no signs of breathing, putting its survival in serious doubt.

The whale has been stranded since Thursday night, said Jennifer Goebel, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Goebel said in an email to WTOP that the response team was “not able to detect breathing, but fin whales can hold their breath for a long time.” Still, she said, they believe the whale is in the process of dying.

“It has been in the surf zone since yesterday evening, after first being stranded on a sandbar, getting itself off, and then heading closer to shore, which was a bad sign,” Goebel said.

NOAA is working with the Delaware-based response team at the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR).

The institute is now on-site and providing palliative care to the whale.

People and vessels, including boats and drones, are advised to stay at least 150 feet away from the whale.

MERR said a variety of reasons could cause a whale to strand while alive. They include topographic, oceanographic and weather conditions; contaminants; poisoning from natural toxins; disease; emaciation; malnourishment, or human-caused injuries.

