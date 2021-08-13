Heat advisory: It will feel like 110

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of the region. The heat index will range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

The hot streak of weather for the D.C. region continues on Friday with a steamy morning, dangerous heat levels and the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon, before a cold front moves into the area to bring some relief on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said to take it easy outdoors. “Take lots of breaks, drink lots of water and wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothing,” Draper said.

Friday’s continued hot weather is a continuation of a week of high temperatures and humidity. While Thursday was the second day in a row heat indexes topped out between 105 and 110 along the Interstate 95 corridor, it is still not the new record.

The last time Reagan National Airport reached 100 was Aug. 15, 2016; D.C.’s average high temperature for this time of year is around 90. Dulles International Airport set a new daily record high of 99 on Thursday, breaking its old record of 97 for Aug. 11 in 2010.

If you’re tired of sweating, there’s some good news for you: A cold front is expected to sweep into the region this weekend breaking the heatwave.

“There will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and Saturday as a cold front comes through,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. “Some of the storms tomorrow could be strong to severe.”

Forecast:

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, dangerously hot and humid. Storms possible late afternoon to evening. Highs in the low to mid-90s to 100. Heat indexes of 105 to 110.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with lowering humidity. Rain and thunder likely with the threat of strong to severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a chance for some showers mainly south of Washington. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.