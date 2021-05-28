CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Local News » Disaster loans available for…

Disaster loans available for West Virginia storms, flooding

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 5:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Businesses and residents in areas affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia earlier this year can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties are eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans as a result of the storms from Feb. 27 to March 4.

Additional counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans only. Those counties are Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane and Wyoming in West Virginia; Boyd, Lawrence, Martin and Pike in Kentucky; Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio; and Buchanan in Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up