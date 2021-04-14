CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » Delaware AG says ex-police…

Delaware AG says ex-police chief not fit for pubic office

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s attorney general is asking a  judge to prevent a former police chief convicted of official misconduct from taking office as a town commissioner.

Wednesday’s court filing seeks to nullify last week’s election of former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione as a Newport town commissioner.

Capriglione was elected to a two-year term by receiving 32 votes. He is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday evening.

Capriglione pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2019 after ordering the destruction of surveillance video showing him striking another car with his vehicle in the police department parking lot.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | National News

Tags:

delaware

FBI sees Huntsville expansion as way to consolidate and streamline training outside D.C.

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

DeJoy expects feedback, but also consensus, from USPS nominees on 10-year plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up