Delaware AG says ex-police chief not fit for pubic office

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s attorney general is asking a judge to prevent a former police chief convicted of official misconduct from taking office as a town commissioner.

Wednesday’s court filing seeks to nullify last week’s election of former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione as a Newport town commissioner.

Capriglione was elected to a two-year term by receiving 32 votes. He is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday evening.

Capriglione pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2019 after ordering the destruction of surveillance video showing him striking another car with his vehicle in the police department parking lot.

