5 men indicted in kidnapping scheme at Prince George’s County casino

Four men from D.C. and one from Maryland are accused of taking part in an elaborate kidnapping scheme at the MGM National Harbor.

A federal grand jury has indicted five men on a charge of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping after they were caught on surveillance video executing their plan to extort the victim they met at a casino in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

According to court documents, four men from D.C. and one from Germantown planned to kidnap the victim Feb. 3.

Christopher Young, 26, of D.C., and Tray Sherman, 26, of Maryland, were arrested Wednesday. Darius Young, 28, of D.C., was already in custody on a related charge. All three men are awaiting a hearing later this month.

Anthony Hebron, 28, and Lamar Perkins, 27, both of D.C., have not been caught.

Sherman and Hebron allegedly escorted the victim out of MGM National Harbor to the parking lot, prosecutors said. They got into Sherman’s car and drove to D.C., where they made one stop before arriving at an apartment where the victim was held against his will.

“The victim was kidnapped at gunpoint, then beaten and threatened to obtain information regarding the code to the safe in his hotel room. During the abduction, the defendants allegedly stole the victim’s hotel key, watch, wallet, identification, phone, and cocaine that the victim had purchased,” the affidavit said.

After leaving the hotel, prosecutors said Hebron called Christopher Young. Christopher Young then called Darius Young to join in the scheme and serve as a lookout, as they held the victim hostage at an apartment near 46th Place and F Street Southeast.

Meanwhile, surveillance video inside the casino shows Hebron and Sherman go to the victim’s hotel room and leave carrying a backpack and rolling a suitcase behind them, the complaint said.

Later, police said they found that the men stole $6,000 in cash, up to $2,500 in poker chips, an Xbox and marijuana.

“Once the robbery was completed, officers saw Christopher and Darius Young exiting the tree line — directly behind the location where the victim was allegedly held — and returning to their vehicle. Law enforcement also found the victim … with blood running down the front of his face from the top of his head, a cut on his mouth and eye, and a broken and swollen nose,” the affidavit said.