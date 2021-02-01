1 dead after crash on Clara Barton Parkway at DC-Md. state line

A person is dead after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway on the border between D.C. and Maryland early Monday morning.

A person is dead after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway on the border between D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, early Monday morning.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing through a roadside barrier close to the state line shortly after midnight Monday.

One person was transported to a hospital for treatment, where they later died of their injuries. Their identity had not been made public as of Monday morning.

An investigation continues to determine what led to the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the Clara Barton Parkway reopened to all traffic around 5:30 a.m. after a five-hour closure for a crash reconstruction and cleanup between the Glenn Echo Turnaround and the Chain Bridge.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area: