CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Local News » 1 dead after crash…

1 dead after crash on Clara Barton Parkway at DC-Md. state line

Eden Harris
and Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

February 15, 2021, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A person is dead after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway on the border between D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, early Monday morning.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing through a roadside barrier close to the state line shortly after midnight Monday.

One person was transported to a hospital for treatment, where they later died of their injuries. Their identity had not been made public as of Monday morning.

An investigation continues to determine what led to the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the Clara Barton Parkway reopened to all traffic around 5:30 a.m. after a five-hour closure for a crash reconstruction and cleanup between the Glenn Echo Turnaround and the Chain Bridge.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up