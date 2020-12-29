Maryland man arrested in pet scam

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a pet scam in which a Loudoun County, Virginia, resident paid over $1,000 for a kitten she never received.

Junior Perkins A. Tako, 25, turned himself in on Monday and was arrested on a money laundering charge, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office news release said. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said Tako received the money through a payment app and acted as a go-between, transferring the money overseas.

In May 2020, the victim said she was researching certified cat breeders and contacted a company online through email. She then transferred money to buy a kitten.

When the breeder asked for more money for travel costs, she refused to pay and asked for a refund. She never got her money back and reported what happened to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are looking for a pet, the sheriff’s office has the following tips