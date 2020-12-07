CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
7-year term for Virginia doctor accused of running pill mill

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 2:48 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia physician has been sentenced to seven years in prison for running what prosecutors described as a pill mill that illegally put more more than $1 million in prescription drugs into the hands of addicts and dealers.

The sentence imposed Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria on 65-year-old Felicia Donald of Great Falls was significantly less than the 14-year term sought by prosecutors.

Donald admitted she ran a pain practice from 2016 through 2020 in which she charged patients $200 cash per visit.

Prosecutors said the drugs she illegally prescribed had a street value of $1.2 million.

Defense lawyers said she personally profited from the scheme by less than $25,000.

