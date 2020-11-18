Man dies in St. Mary’s County crash

A man died after he drove his car into a ravine in Maryland's St. Mary's County on Tuesday.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Sandgates Road and Cavalier Street, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office released Wednesday.

Douglas Benfield, 69, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died at the scene, the statement said.

Investigators said Benfield was driving his Jeep north on North Sandgates Road and went into the ravine.

The cause of the crash is under investigation; the sheriff’s office believes alcohol and speed did not play a role.

Below is a map of the crash location.