Prince George’s car chase, shootout spills into DC

Luke Garrett

October 8, 2020, 8:18 AM

A carjacking in Prince George’s County, Maryland, led to a car chase and a shootout between police and a man in the stolen car early Thursday morning.

According to police in Prince George’s County, officers pursued a man in a stolen SUV in Prince George’s County around 4 a.m. into Washington, D.C.

The suspect crashed near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and 36th Place.

After the crash, the suspect began shooting at the officers, who returned fire.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is now in custody with D.C. police but will soon be transferred to Prince George’s County Police custody.

D.C. police was not involved in the shooting or car chase, but are helping Prince George’s police with the investigation.

