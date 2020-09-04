Labor Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed

Labor Day weekend is typically the end of summer, and with the long holiday weekend comes changes to traffic, transit and government services.
Here’s a list of some services that will be affected.
Transportation
Metro will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday. Trains will run between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
MARC trains and buses will not run on Labor Day, with the exception of Commuter Bus No. 201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.
Virginia Railway Express will not operate on Labor Day.
Prince George’s County TheBus not operate on Monday, Sept. 7. COVID-19-adjusted service will resume Tuesday.
The Ride On bus in Montgomery County will operate on a Sunday schedule.
The Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland in Howard County will operate on a Sunday schedule.
In Virginia, there will be no service on Loudoun County Transit and Commuter services. The Fairfax Connector in Virginia will operate a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.
In Maryland, there will be no TransIT service in Frederick County on Labor Day.
The DASH Bus in Alexandria will operate on a Sunday schedule
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
- There will be no curbside trash pick up on Monday
- Waste management facilities will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday
Calvert County
- County government offices will be closed on Labor Day.
Frederick County
- County government offices will be closed.
- Trash pick and waste management sites will not operate on Labor Day.
Howard County
- County parks will be open.
- Courts and government offices will be closed.
- No landfills or trash recycling services will be available.
- All parking regulations and fees will still be in place.
Montgomery County
- Government offices will not be open.
- Parking in county-owned lots, garages and on-street will be free.
- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday.
- For the status of outdoor pools, go to Montgomery County’s recreation website.
Prince George’s County
- There will be no organic waste or bulky trash collections during trash pickup.
- CountyClick 3-1-1 will only be available online.
Virginia
City of Alexandria
- City offices will be closed on Monday.
- Metered spaces within the city will be free on Labor Day.
- The Old Town Pool will be open for prearranged use through the City’s online ticketing and lottery systems on Monday, and on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Libraries will be closed on Monday.
Arlington County
- Arlington County government offices, courts, libraries and facilities will be closed on Monday.
- Trash and recycling collection will continue as normal.
- Metered parking will not be enforced.
City of Fairfax
- The annual Labor Day Car Show has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the organizers have arranged a rolling “wave parade” in its place. The mobile car show will be held on Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A route map can be found on the City of Fairfax Government website
Fairfax County
- Government offices will be closed on Labor Day.
- The county government said residents should contact their trash collection service to see if their pick-up is effected by the holiday. There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Monday, for customers of Fairfax County Government.
- Public libraries are closed Monday.
- RECenters (except for George Washington RECenter) will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday.
Loudoun County
- County government offices will observe Labor Day.
Prince William County
- The county landfill and the Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Composting Facility will close at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 and reopen Sept. 8.
- Courts will be closed on Labor Day.