Labor Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed

Here's what's open and what's closd in the D.C. area this Labor Day.

Labor Day weekend is typically the end of summer, and with the long holiday weekend comes changes to traffic, transit and government services.

Here’s a list of some services that will be affected.

Transportation

Metro will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday. Trains will run between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

MARC trains and buses will not run on Labor Day, with the exception of Commuter Bus No. 201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Virginia Railway Express will not operate on Labor Day.

Prince George’s County TheBus not operate on Monday, Sept. 7. COVID-19-adjusted service will resume Tuesday.

The Ride On bus in Montgomery County will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland in Howard County will operate on a Sunday schedule.

In Virginia, there will be no service on Loudoun County Transit and Commuter services. The Fairfax Connector in Virginia will operate a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.

In Maryland, there will be no TransIT service in Frederick County on Labor Day.

The DASH Bus in Alexandria will operate on a Sunday schedule

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

There will be no curbside trash pick up on Monday

Waste management facilities will be closed. They will reopen on Tuesday

Calvert County

County government offices will be closed on Labor Day.

Frederick County

County government offices will be closed.

Trash pick and waste management sites will not operate on Labor Day.

Howard County

County parks will be open.

Courts and government offices will be closed.

No landfills or trash recycling services will be available.

All parking regulations and fees will still be in place.

Montgomery County

Government offices will not be open.

Parking in county-owned lots, garages and on-street will be free.

Trash collection scheduled for Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday.

For the status of outdoor pools, go to Montgomery County’s recreation website.

Prince George’s County

There will be no organic waste or bulky trash collections during trash pickup.

CountyClick 3-1-1 will only be available online.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

City offices will be closed on Monday.

Metered spaces within the city will be free on Labor Day.

The Old Town Pool will be open for prearranged use through the City’s online ticketing and lottery systems on Monday, and on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries will be closed on Monday.

Arlington County

Arlington County government offices, courts, libraries and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Trash and recycling collection will continue as normal.

Metered parking will not be enforced.

City of Fairfax

The annual Labor Day Car Show has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the organizers have arranged a rolling “wave parade” in its place. The mobile car show will be held on Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A route map can be found on the City of Fairfax Government website

Fairfax County

Government offices will be closed on Labor Day.

The county government said residents should contact their trash collection service to see if their pick-up is effected by the holiday. There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Monday, for customers of Fairfax County Government.

Public libraries are closed Monday.

RECenters (except for George Washington RECenter) will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Loudoun County

County government offices will observe Labor Day.

Prince William County