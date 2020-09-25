CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
$25K reward is offered after police say man shot at Delaware officers

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 8:32 AM

NEWARK, Del. — Authorities in Delaware are offering $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who police say shot at officers.

The News Journal reported Monday that $5,000 of the reward money was recently contributed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police are looking for Khairon Edwards, 22. They say he shot at officers in Glasgow Pines when they were tried to arrest him during an investigation of shots being fired.

New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. said Edwards weaved around several buildings and at one point pulled out a gun and began shooting at police.

