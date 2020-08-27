CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Lawnmower incident results in Delaware man’s fifth DUI bust

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 12:05 PM

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man with a history of drunken driving arrests has been charged with DUI again after allegedly operating a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.

Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall of Greenwood on Tuesday after receiving a report about a person lying along a grassy roadside near a lawnmower.

Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Cahall was charged with fifth offense-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

