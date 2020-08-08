COLORS Podcast: Biracial Sgt. Maj. of the Army discusses struggles and victories

Chris Core and J.J. Green talk with Michael Grinston, the Sergeant Major of the Army, who is biracial -- Black and white -- discusses his personal struggle with racial identity on the latest episode of the COLORS podcast.

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green: Michael Grinston, the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, who is biracial — Black and white — discusses his personal struggle with racial identity.

Grinston, the most senior enlisted person in the service also discusses his role in what the Army is doing to address racial issues.

Previous guests on COLORS include Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post, Ernie Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine, James Brown of CBS Sports, Sports Columnist Christine Brennan, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler and NFL network reporter Steve Wyche.

All episodes of COLORS are available on Apple Podcasts, Podcast One, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.