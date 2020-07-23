CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Toasty Thursday brings some relief from humidity, but afternoon storms threaten DC area

Abigail Constantino

July 23, 2020, 12:05 AM

Thursday brings a bit of relief from the humidity, and the storms predicted for the afternoon won’t be as strong as Wednesday’s, which saw power outages, flooding and toppled trees in the D.C. area.

Some morning showers are possible, with scattered showers and storms later in the day.

“Heavy rain and a few severe storms are certainly possible,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

After a cool start, Thursday’s highs are in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with a heat index between 96 to 101.

Friday will warm to around 90 degrees, and the weekend is looking dry, hot and a bit humid with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday washout

After storms moved through Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy reported almost 50,000 customers were left without power. Pepco reported over 4,000 customers affected in the wake of the storms.

Peggy Fox with Dominion Energy said there was widespread damage across Northern Virginia, with the bulk of the outages focused in Alexandria.

Fox said repairs could continue into Thursday or even Friday, depending on the full scope of damages.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the agency handled around 100 emergency calls while the storms rolled through the area, most dealing with downed power lines and flooding.

Piringer said there were multiple reports of downed lines resting on trees.

For those looking to escape the heat, the District has a list of cooling centers available online.

Forecast

  • Thursday: More clouds than sun; not as hot but muggy. 60% chance of strong to severe storms. Temps: Lower to mid-90s. Heat index: Low 100s.
  • Friday: Partly sunny with storms possible through the day (30%). Still muggy but slightly cooler. Temps: Around 90. Heat index: low to mid-90s.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid. Highs around 90.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

