Capital Bikeshare e-bikes roll again in DC area

Starting Wednesday in the D.C. area, Capital Bikeshare is returning electric bikes to its fleet.

The bike share system is offering the new e-bikes with pedal-assist technology.

The initial fleet of electric bikes were pulled from service last year over concerns about potential brake problems.

Nonetheless, the ride-sharing enterprise, serving D.C., Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax in Virginia and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, is once again offering the dockless e-bikes.

Capital Bikeshare members who pay an $85 annual membership fee can upgrade to an e-bike for $1.

Low-income residents who pay $5 a year for unlimited 60-minute rides will pay no additional fee for e-bikes.

Casual passes will also be offered for $2 each ride for any 30-minute single trip, and for $8 per day; customers can use the bikes for unlimited 30-minute trips.

The e-bikes can be parked at Capital Bikeshare docking stations for free.

And the e-bikes, equipped with a built-in cable lock, can also be left at public bike racks for an additional $1 fee.

Capital Bikeshare said it disinfects all high-contact surfaces on bikes when they return to the depot to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.