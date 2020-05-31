Suspected drowning in Great Falls area near Billy Goat Trail

U.S. Park Police are investigating a presumed drowning after a young man was seen going into the Potomac River on the Virginia side of the Billy Goat Trail.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday south of the Great Falls near the Sandy Landing area. Witnesses on the Maryland side said they saw a person jump off from the rocks on the Virginia shoreline of the Billy Goat Trail, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The victim’s friends went to assist him, but he never resurfaced from the water.

Crews initially were doing a search and rescue, but it has now been called a “presumed drowning,” Piringer said. The search will continue Monday.