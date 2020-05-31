Home » Local News » Suspected drowning in Great…

Suspected drowning in Great Falls area near Billy Goat Trail

Abigail Constantino

May 31, 2020, 10:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Park Police are investigating a presumed drowning after a young man was seen going into the Potomac River on the Virginia side of the Billy Goat Trail.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday south of the Great Falls near the Sandy Landing area. Witnesses on the Maryland side said they saw a person jump off from the rocks on the Virginia shoreline of the Billy Goat Trail, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The victim’s friends went to assist him, but he never resurfaced from the water.

Crews initially were doing a search and rescue, but it has now been called a “presumed drowning,” Piringer said. The search will continue Monday.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up