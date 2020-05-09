May showers give way to intense winds, chilly temps in DC area

The D.C. area will feel the sting of a chilly winter day as gusts throughout Friday and into Saturday could usher in near record-low temperatures.

The D.C. area will feel the sting of a chilly winter day as gusts early Saturday could usher in near record-low temperatures.

Cold weather comes after a rainy, windy Friday that saw winds just shy of 30 mph, prompting a freeze warning overnight and a freeze warning Saturday evening.

Winds will continue throughout Saturday and reach up to 30 and 40 mph, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

The lows for the next two days could come close to breaking record lows at Dulles International, Reagan National and BWI Marshall airports, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

As the rain diminishes, temperatures will plummet Saturday morning with lows near 30 degrees in the suburbs and near 40 degrees in D.C.

But the wind chill will make it feel like 20 degrees, so this will be a “taste of winter in May,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

Highs Saturday will only reach the mid 50s — about 20 degrees colder than average. With blustery winds, it will feel like the 30s for much of the day.

Saturday night will be even colder. A freeze watch for much of the area, has been issued, as lows in the upper 20s have been forecast.

“We have greater concerns about a hard freeze Saturday night, as winds diminish and the heart of the cold air mass settles into the mid-Atlantic,” Prinzivalli said.

Lows will be in the upper 20s in the suburbs to the upper 30s in D.C.

After a cold morning, Mother’s Day on Sunday will bring improvement with a lighter breeze, sunshine and milder highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Current weather

Forecast

Saturday: Morning freeze. Sun with clouds. Windy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s. With wind chills in the 20s in the morning and 30s to 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Cold in the morning, then partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy with a shower or two possible. Highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 60s.