Fallen law enforcement from DC area honored in nation’s capital

The 41st Washington Area Law Enforcement Memorial Service is a tradition during National Police Week, but this somber occasion had to be altered dramatically this year due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

As D.C. police’s helicopter soared over the department’s headquarters, a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” to mark an annual event to honor fallen law enforcement officers from the D.C. area.

The service Monday was a lot smaller than in years past, by design, with the few people that did attend socially distancing from one another. Even the D.C. ceremonial guard wore masks as they marched in. The event was livestreamed online so others could take part, virtually.

“It’s during these challenging times that it’s even more important for us to take the time to honor and remember our fallen colleagues,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

This year’s service honored former Montgomery County police officer Kyle Olinger, who was shot in the neck during a traffic stop in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He survived the shooting initially, but Olinger was paralyzed from the waist down from the bullet.

“His life would never be the same,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones.

Jones said Olinger came back to work for a time after the shooting, as a detective, and would speak to cadets about what happened to him.

“It was some sort of therapy, he was able to share, to make sure that others may not be put in the same predicament that he was at that particular time,” Jones said.

Olinger died in April 2019 due to complications from the shooting. His name was added to a memorial wall for law enforcement in D.C.

The names of all the officers who died in the D.C. area over the years were read one by one, and as names were called, flowers were placed on a table to honor them.

“They were deeply dedicated officers who put service to others first, and while they were taken from us far too soon, they will never be forgotten,” Newsham said.