1 suspect caught in Virginia car chase that ended in DC

Virginia State Police chase a car from Tysons Corner into D.C. on Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Courtesy Robert Wolgamotti)

The chase started in the Tysons Corner area in Fairfax County after a robbery of a sun glass store, NBC Washington reported.

Virginia State Police pursued the vehicle into D.C., which ended around 4 p.m. on Interstate 295 just before the Malcolm X Avenue exit.

Witness Robert Wolgamotti said that the car tried to take the exit but failed and flipped over. A person got out of the car and ran into a wooded area, climbing up a muddy hill, with police chasing after. They were able to tackle the suspect, Wolgamotti said.

NBC Washington reported that D.C. police used K-9 units to locate the two other people.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Robert Wolgamotti’s name.

