1 suspect caught in Virginia car chase that ended in DC

By Abigail Constantino March 10, 2019 10:50 pm 03/10/2019 10:50pm
A car chase Sunday that started in Virginia ended in Southeast D.C., with one person caught and two others escaping.

The chase started in the Tysons Corner area in Fairfax County after a robbery of a sun glass store, NBC Washington reported.

Virginia State Police pursued the vehicle into D.C., which ended around 4 p.m. on Interstate 295 just before the Malcolm X Avenue exit.

Witness Robert Wolgamotti said that the car tried to take the exit but failed and flipped over. A person got out of the car and ran into a wooded area, climbing up a muddy hill, with police chasing after. They were able to tackle the suspect, Wolgamotti said.

NBC Washington reported that D.C. police used K-9 units to locate the two other people.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Robert Wolgamotti’s name. 

