Hold on to your hairpiece: Wind advisory issued, chills below freezing

WASHINGTON — After a bout of rain in the D.C. region, a blustery, cold day is in store for Wednesday. At least the sun will be out and the day will remain dry.

A West wind gusting well over 30 mph is expected for most of the afternoon, says Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but with wind chills at or below freezing for most of the day it will still feel very cold. The wind will die down later in the night, as temperatures fall to the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman was killed by a falling tree branch Tuesday night. Officials said the woman was clearing fallen branches in the area when a large tree branch fell and struck her.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., concentrated just outside of the direct D.C. metro region in parts of Maryland’s Allegany, Highland, Hampshire, Hardy, Western, Mineral and Pendleton counties.

Those areas can see wind gusts of up to 50 mph, making driving difficult. With the recent snow and ice accumulation on trees and power lines, there is a likelihood some areas may experience power outages.

The main story today is the wind. Gusts will be quite strong, especially in the mountains. Particularly in areas where trees and utility wires are coated in ice, significant damage may occur today. pic.twitter.com/f6F50qzlLJ — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 13, 2019

Forecast:

As for the coming days, Bell says Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

On Friday, temperatures climb to near 60 but it will be a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain.

Snow may reappear on Saturday, though the forecast still holds a bit of uncertainty. A mix of rain and snow would reduce the amounts of snow accumulation but would still leave a slushy mess, says Bell.

“We’ll keep watching all this carefully, but your weekend plans may need to stay a bit flexible just in case the all-snow solution comes to pass,” Bell said.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Windy and cold. Chills near or below freezing.

Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy and seasonably cold.

Highs in the low-30s.

Thursday: Not as cold. Partly to mostly sunny with a light breeze.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible.

Highs in the low 60s.

Power outages in the area

