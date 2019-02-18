202
Home » Local News » 18-year-old arrested in connection…

18-year-old arrested in connection to 2017 killing of Fairfax Co. teen

By Zeke Hartner February 12, 2019 2:05 pm 02/12/2019 02:05pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — An additional arrest has been made in connection with the August 2017 kidnapping and murder of a teenager with ties to MS-13 in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

The latest suspect arrested in connection to the gang-related murder of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo is an 18-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time the murder was committed, Prince William County police said. He was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 11.

In the time between the murder and the latest charges, the suspect has been incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges. He has now been taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

The new suspect brings the total number of people taken into custody in the case to seven.

Related Stories

A few days after Ruiz Carrillo went missing, 20-year-old Jose Vincent-Sosa, 18-year-old Edwin Dinarte Moreno, and a female juvenile were arrested and charged with abduction and gang participation. Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the crime in September 2017; 19-year-old Tomas Antonio Pino-Mejia and Ismael Antonio Hernandez-Navarro, also 19, were arrested in December 2017.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detainers against the three murder suspects: Gamez-Amaya, Hernandez-Navarro and Pino-Mejia. Police said Pino-Mejia and Hernandez-Navarro are awaiting extradition.

Ruiz Carrillo went missing from a wooded area near his Alexandria home on Aug. 3, 2017. After a two-week search, his body was found in Nokesville, Virginia. According to police, he had ties to MS-13.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News gang activity Local News Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo MS-13 murder Prince William County, VA News Virginia Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Maryland students remember Parkland victims

Students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School observed the Thursday anniversary by hanging up 671 white T-shirts along a fence on East-West Highway.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500