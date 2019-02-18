18-year-old arrested in connection to 2017 killing of Fairfax Co. teen

An additional arrest has been made in connection with the August 2017 kidnapping and murder of a teenager with ties to MS-13 in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

The latest suspect arrested in connection to the gang-related murder of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo is an 18-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time the murder was committed, Prince William County police said. He was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 11.

In the time between the murder and the latest charges, the suspect has been incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges. He has now been taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

The new suspect brings the total number of people taken into custody in the case to seven.

A few days after Ruiz Carrillo went missing, 20-year-old Jose Vincent-Sosa, 18-year-old Edwin Dinarte Moreno, and a female juvenile were arrested and charged with abduction and gang participation. Hector Armando Gamez-Amaya was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the crime in September 2017; 19-year-old Tomas Antonio Pino-Mejia and Ismael Antonio Hernandez-Navarro, also 19, were arrested in December 2017.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detainers against the three murder suspects: Gamez-Amaya, Hernandez-Navarro and Pino-Mejia. Police said Pino-Mejia and Hernandez-Navarro are awaiting extradition.

Ruiz Carrillo went missing from a wooded area near his Alexandria home on Aug. 3, 2017. After a two-week search, his body was found in Nokesville, Virginia. According to police, he had ties to MS-13.

