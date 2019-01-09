We still have that? The funny, nostalgic (and totally random) stuff WTOP staffers found during building move

As WTOP packs up for our move to Chevy Chase, Maryland, we’re finding a lot of stuff we didn’t know we still own. See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s amazing what you find after spending 30 years in one place.

As you might have heard, WTOP is on the move, heralding an exciting new chapter for Washington’s Top News. Sadly, it means saying goodbye to the digs here in D.C.’s McLean Gardens neighborhood, and that means bidding farewell to what is affectionately known as “The Football Table.”

The table has been the newsroom’s Main Street, its Town Hall. It’s a place where editors and reporters converse or catch a few minutes of a news conference on TV. Most importantly, it’s where free snacks or lunches occasionally appear, albeit briefly. Put something on The Football Table, the legend says, and it will magically disappear.

So yeah, the table isn’t making the trip and it’s not alone. Work anywhere long enough and you’ll accumulate a surplus of stuff. And if Marie Kondo were to ask us, for instance, whether that cutout of Richard Sherman’s face we found brings us joy, the answer would be a furrowed brow.

(At the moment, Sherman is over by WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley’s desk. No word yet if he’s keeping it.)

Much of this surplus stuff has been appearing on The Football Table because an important part of packing up is throwing out and giving away.

Here now is a sampling of the random items up for grabs that won’t be making the trip to Chevy Chase, Md.

Do we have any takers?

Afternoon news writer Keara Dowd models “The Nasuti + Hinkle and WTOP-Radio Tastee Diner Softball World Championship Series” trophy. (WTOP/Jack Pointer)

Check back soon to see what else we’ve unearthed! We’ll continue to update this gallery with more random stuff as we find it.

