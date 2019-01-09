202.5
Home » Local News » We still have that?…

We still have that? The funny, nostalgic (and totally random) stuff WTOP staffers found during building move

By Jack Pointer January 9, 2019 7:56 pm 01/09/2019 07:56pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — It’s amazing what you find after spending 30 years in one place.

As you might have heard, WTOP is on the move, heralding an exciting new chapter for Washington’s Top News. Sadly, it means saying goodbye to the digs here in D.C.’s McLean Gardens neighborhood, and that means bidding farewell to what is affectionately known as “The Football Table.”

The Football Table: Hallowed be thy name. (WTOP/Jack Pointer)

The table has been the newsroom’s Main Street, its Town Hall. It’s a place where editors and reporters converse or catch a few minutes of a news conference on TV. Most importantly, it’s where free snacks or lunches occasionally appear, albeit briefly. Put something on The Football Table, the legend says, and it will magically disappear.

So yeah, the table isn’t making the trip and it’s not alone. Work anywhere long enough and you’ll accumulate a surplus of stuff. And if Marie Kondo were to ask us, for instance, whether that cutout of Richard Sherman’s face we found brings us joy, the answer would be a furrowed brow.

(At the moment, Sherman is over by WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley’s desk. No word yet if he’s keeping it.)

Much of this surplus stuff has been appearing on The Football Table because an important part of packing up is throwing out and giving away.

Here now is a sampling of the random items up for grabs that won’t be making the trip to Chevy Chase, Md.

Do we have any takers?

Check back soon to see what else we’ve unearthed! We’ll continue to update this gallery with more random stuff as we find it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
football table Funny & Weird News Inside WTOP jack pointer Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News oreo friday Photo Galleries
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
Celebrity deaths
First winter storm of 2019
Today in History: Jan. 16
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)