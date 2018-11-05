202
Home » Local News » Generous rain totals create…

Generous rain totals create boom year for mushrooms

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP November 5, 2018 2:35 pm 11/05/2018 02:35pm
2 Shares

An expert says "this is the year where every mushroom is going to be doing something" -- we all have this year's abundance of rain to thank for it.

WASHINGTON — All this year’s rain has been great for mushrooms. Even mushrooms that don’t make regular appearances are putting on displays.

“There are certain mushrooms that may not come out of their root systems for years. But this is the year where every mushroom is going to be doing something,” associate Director for Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources Forest Service, Anne B. Hairston-Strang said.

“It’s an amazing year for mushrooms,” she exclaimed. “But don’t eat them unless you really know what you’re doing.”

Yearly rain totals as of midday Monday were 19.7 inches above normal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and 22.24 above normal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), the National Weather Service said.

“With today’s rainfall, we’ve already observed over an inch of rainfall at DCA — that’s going to bump us up to the sixth wettest year on record with still 56 days left in the year,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Fling said.

Official records that go back to 1871 for precipitation include the whole Washington area. “The observation point has moved a bit over the years, but our current records are taken from DCA,” Fling noted.

Back to the mushrooms — Hairston-Strang said just in her yard alone, she’s observed myriad varieties that are red, yellow and intricate and white.

“Some of them look odd and ugly, but others are interesting and charming and colorful,” she said.

Just be cautious if you think you know enough about wild mushrooms to try eating any of them.

After weather conditions prompted a bumper crop of mushrooms in Northern California in late 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 21 mushroom poisonings within a four-week period.

Many of the patients required liver transplants.

An 18-month old who was accidentally poisoned by her mother who grilled wild mushrooms for dinner “underwent a liver transplant six days after ingestion of the mushroom with a complicated postoperative course that included cerebral edema and permanent neurologic impairment,” the CDC report said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
kristi king Lisa robinson Local News mushrooms
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
Today in History: Nov. 6
November Entertainment Guide
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards