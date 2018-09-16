202
Home » Local News » Florence heads for DC…

Florence heads for DC on anniversary of tropical tornado outbreak

By Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP September 16, 2018 1:42 pm 09/16/2018 01:42pm
10 Shares

The ghost of weakening Tropical Depression Florence is expected to bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the D.C. area on Monday, exactly 14 years after another tropical cyclone gave rise to the largest tornado outbreak on record for Virginia.

WASHINGTON — The ghost of weakening Tropical Depression Florence will bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the D.C. area on Monday, exactly 14 years after another tropical cyclone gave rise to the largest tornado outbreak on record for Virginia.

Florence has produced rainfall totals in excess of 20 inches since it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane. After tormenting the Carolinas, the stalled tropical system responsible for widespread flooding will finally gain forward speed as it begins to track north and eastward.

As the decaying storm lumbers toward the Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic, scattered showers are forecast to increase in coverage throughout the day on Monday. Flash flooding is possible as any showers and storms that develop could produce heavy rain.

More than 50 tornado warnings have been issued by National Weather Service offices in three states since Florence forced its way inland. There is a slight chance of an isolated, weak tornado or two on Monday.

Landfalling tropical systems are known for their ability to produce tornadoes, some more than others. In 2004, the remnant circulation of Hurricane Ivan spawned more than 100 twisters across several states, including Maryland and Virginia.

The tropical cyclone’s strongly sheared winds spread over the D.C. region on September 17, 2004. By the midafternoon hours, dozens of rotating thunderstorms had formed. Several of the day’s tornadoes were strong, with winds up above 100 mph.

More than three dozen twisters touched down in Virginia, including a violent F3 tornado in Fauquier County. Dozens of homes sustained damage in Remington. It was the Commonwealth’s largest tornado outbreak in recorded history.

An F2 tornado tracked due north from Chantilly past Dulles International Airport into western Montgomery County, where numerous structures were damaged in Poolesville before the twister lifted.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
dave dildine florence hurricane ivan hurricanes Local News Maryland News tornado Tropical depression tropical depression florence Virginia Washington, DC News Weather News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US