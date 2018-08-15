Md. carjack arrest may provide break in murder of 10-year-old DC girl

Makiyah Wilson, 10, was gunned down as she waited for an ice cream truck in the District. Sources tell WTOP the car used by the shooters is the same one stolen from Lanham 15 days earlier.

WASHINGTON — Police in Maryland have charged a man with carjacking, and sources said the car he stole was used in the July murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in Northeast D.C.

Wilson was shot in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, at Clay Terrace Northeast, the evening of July 16, as she prepared to go to an ice cream truck.

According to D.C. police surveillance video, a black Infiniti sedan pulled onto the block. Four masked men got out of the car, and immediately began firing guns in all directions, before getting back in the car and speeding off.

Wilson was killed. Four adults were wounded.

Now, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Kevin Eugene Jones, of Lanham, Maryland, and charged him with armed carjacking, first- and-second-degree-assault, use of a firearm in a felony and theft of the car.

The carjacking occurred July 1 — two weeks before Wilson was murdered.

D.C. police released surveillance video of the vehicle of interest in Wilson’s murder.

Sources tell WTOP the stolen Infiniti was the same vehicle from which the four suspects emerged, before firing wildly.

The woman whose Infiniti was carjacked told NBC Washington she called police after recognizing her stolen car in the surveillance video.

Prince George’s County police and D.C. police have not confirmed the vehicle pictured is the same vehicle that was stolen from the woman in front of her home on July 1.

Jones has not been charged with any crimes connected to Wilson’s murder, although police are investigating. Charging documents in Jones’ carjacking case do not mention any possible role in the Wilson murder.

He is due for a preliminary hearing in a Prince George’s County courtroom on the carjacking-related charges on Sept. 7.

