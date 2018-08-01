Inova Health System bans plastic straws from its facilities

The Inova Health System is taking a stand against plastic straws, banning the environmental menace from its six hospitals, healthplexes and clinics across Northern Virginia.
WASHINGTON — The Inova Health System is taking a stand against plastic straws, banning the environmental menace from its six hospitals, healthplexes and clinics across Northern Virginia.
“Our hospitals go through about a mile of straws every single day. Each of those straws really does add up,” said Seema Wadhwa, Inova Health System assistant vice president of sustainability and wellness. “That’s about 3 million straws a year.”
Inova said it recycles more than 2 million pounds of material from its hospitals annually and will be the first health system on the East Coast to eliminate plastic straws.
It also plans to reduce single-use plastic items such as utensils and coffee stirrers in public areas, including cafeterias and gift shops.
“It’s wonderful. It’s going to be great for our region, it’s going to be great for our environment,” Maureen Farrington of the Anacostia Watershed Society said, noting that the plastic can’t be recycled.
During Earth Day cleanup efforts in April, the group collected and counted 4,026 straws from the Anacostia River and area streams and parks.
“The waste stream has a potential of having an environmental impact and an upstream impact on our health,” Wadhwa said. “So, this is just a continuation of our commitment to our community to reduce our impact on the environment.”
Acknowledging that straws can be essential for some disabled individuals and patients, the hospital will stock eco-friendly, paper straws for use when necessary. The target date to eliminate plastic straws from hospital public areas is America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.