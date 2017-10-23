201.5
2 DC men biking in Dewey struck, killed by SUV

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP October 23, 2017 10:41 am 10/23/2017 10:41am
Delaware State Police on Sunday identified the victims as 53-year-old James D. Walton and 58-year-old Richard Chittick.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Two D.C. men killed in Dewey Beach when an SUV struck them over the weekend had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, according to a family friend.

The deaths of James D. Walton, 53, and 58-year-old Richard G. Chittick, who goes by the nickname of Greg, stunned those who knew them.

“It is almost impossible for those of us that knew them well and for many years to wrap our heads around the fact that they are now, suddenly, just gone,” writes Mark A Roush, a D.C. neighbor of the couple, in an email to WTOP.

Roush said  Walton and Chittick were married on the Spanish Steps in Kalorama on Oct. 10, 2016.

The men had been bicycling Saturday when the accident occurred.

Delaware State Police say each was straddling his bike when a 61-year-old New York driver of a 2017 Chevy Suburban suffered a medical emergency and blacked out. The driver’s SUV rapidly accelerated and struck the two. One of the men was standing on the shoulder of Coastal Highway south of Saulsbury Street, while the other was on the sidewalk outside the Starboard Bar and Restaurant, police said.

Both tried to move out the path of the SUV, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the SUV simultaneously struck a utility pole.

No charges have been filed but police are still investigating and seeking to interview witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who encountered the black SUV with Florida tags before the 5 p.m. crash is being asked to call 302-703-3267.

Coastal Highway was closed for about five hours Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

bicyclist killed dewey beach James Walton Richard Chittick
