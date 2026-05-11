Lucas Herbert caps off wire-to-wire win at LIV Golf Virginia

Lucas Herbert capped off a wire-to-wire win Sunday at LIV Golf Virginia by closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Sergio Garcia at Trump National.

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Lucas Herbert capped off a wire-to-wire win Sunday at LIV Golf Virginia by closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Sergio Garcia at Trump National.

Not only was it the first LIV Golf win for Herbert, the Australian moved up to No. 3 on the points list and earned a spot in the U.S. Open. It will be his first U.S. Open appearance in three years.

“My first major ever was at Shinnecock (in 2018),” Herbert said. “Nice to go back and see what I’ve learned since then. Can’t wait to get there and try to play like I did this week.”

It was the second week in a row President Donald Trump attended the final round of a golf tournament at one of his courses. Cameron Young won last week at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Garcia shot 70 and was runner-up, while Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 66 to finish third.

Anthony Kim, who won earlier this year in Australia, shot a 62 that helped his 4Aces team get into a playoff, which it won over Fireballs for the team title.

Herbert wasn’t feeling well at the start of the week, so sick that he only saw nine holes before the event began on Thursday. But he opened 64-63 to build an eight-shot lead, and while there were a few nervous moments, he coasted to his first win in his third season on LIV Golf.

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