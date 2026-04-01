Andrew Painter strikes out 8 Nationals players in fantastic MLB debut for Phillies

Andrew Painter threw spring training pitches clocked at 100 mph, underwent Tommy John surgery and spent an unexpected season rehabbing in the minors.

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Painter pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP/Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Painter pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP/Matt Rourke) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Painter hopped off the mound in excitement in the fifth inning after his 97.2 mph fastball got James Wood to strike out for a second time.

Phillies fans — some groups called themselves Andrew’s Painters, others Painter’s Painters — waved paintbrushes and erupted in cheers with each strikeout for the rookie pitcher.

Painter delivered a masterpiece in his major league debut.

The 22-year-old Painter — considered to have one of the top arms in any level of baseball — tossed four-hit ball and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings Tuesday in the Phillies’ 3-2 win against the Washington Nationals. Painter tipped his cap to the cheering crowd of 40,709 fans as he left the mound in the sixth after he allowed a one-out single to C.J. Abrams.

“It was awesome,” Painter said. “Crowd showed up tonight. Just kind of soaked all of it. I don’t think I could have drawn it up much better.”

He struck out the side in the fifth, walked one and allowed a run when Abrams scored on a run-scoring single by Daylen Lile off reliever Tanner Banks.

Painter wanted to stay in the game and at least finish the inning. Phillies manager Rob Thomson wasn’t going to push the right-hander almost 1,000 days since his big league path was elongated by Tommy John surgery.

Thomson asked Painter on the mound visit if he enjoyed his first game.

“He shook his head no,” Thomson said with a laugh. “Then he figured out what I said and shook his head yes.”

Painter received a rousing ovation as he made the long walk from the bullpen to the dugout before the game and kept the fans on their feet when he struck out Wood on a nasty 12-6 curveball to open the game. Painter kept the Nationals flailing at breaking balls and swinging over high hard stuff the rest of the game.

Painter mixed curves, sweepers and sliders with a fastball that nearly touched 100 mph and flashed every bit of greatness that has been predicted of him since he was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

Painter sprinted through Philadelphia’s system in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 appearances spread across two Class A teams and Double-A Reading.

He hurt his elbow during spring training in 2023 and had Tommy John surgery later that year.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander emerged the top candidate to win the Phillies’ fifth starter job as he attempted to crack the rotation before his 20th birthday. Instead, the injury set him back at least two seasons, and he went 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA during two minor league stops last season.

He’s been deemed good to go and joins a stout rotation that this season will include Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo.

“We’ve been waiting a while for this,” Thomson said. “So have our players.”

The two-time reigning NL East champion Phillies gave him needed run support with solo home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Adolis Garcia. Painter left with the Phillies leading 3-0.

“He didn’t seem fazed by anything out there,” Schwarber said. “That was pretty cool. I mean, even before the game, there’s no pacing, no nothing. Just felt like he was mentally prepared for what he was about to do. That’s impressive.”

The first outing sure seemed a like preview for even more impressive starts over his career.

“I felt like I was in control of the pace of the game,” Painter said.

Considered the organization’s top pitching prospect since Cole Hamels, Painter entered the season ranked No. 26 among all prospects in baseball. Painter gave up seven hits and struck out eight in 11 2/3 innings in spring training this year.

“If we can keep him healthy, this guy’s going to be really good for a long time,” Thomson said. “He’s going to have a really great career. He’s one of those upper-echelon guys. He’s got the combination of power and command. The future is bright for him.”

Painter said every part of his game felt in sync, from pregame warmups to keeping his emotions in check while pitching in front of about 40 friends and family in his ticket group. He changed from his No. 24 jersey into a Phillies hoodie and shorts and jogged back onto the field after the final out for photos and hugs with his parents, former coaches and everyone who made the trip.

That included a kiss with his fiancée.

Painter took a knee before he ever threw a regular-season pitch. He posted proposal photos on Instagram in March with his girlfriend, Shelby.

What’s more nerve-wracking, proposing or taking the mound?

“I’m not sure,” Painter said with a laugh. “We’ll revisit that.”

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