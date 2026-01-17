Kings star Domantas Sabonis returns against Wizards after missing 27 games because of knee injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis returned Friday night against Washington after missing 27 games because of a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.
The three-time All-Star forward/center came off the bench, entering with 5:11 left in the first quarter in the Kings’ 128-115 victory.
Sabonis scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and five assists in a little over 21 minutes. He was 5 of 6 from field, with the miss coming from 3-point range.
Dennis Schroder also was back for the Kings after serving a three-game suspension for confronting Lakers star Luka Doncic after a game in Los Angeles. Schroder had 15 points and five assists.
The Kings have won the first three games of a seven-game homestand to improve to 12-30. They opened the run against Houston, then beat the Lakers and New York.
