Kings star Domantas Sabonis returns against Wizards after missing 27 games because of knee injury

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)(AP/Scott Marshall) Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)(AP/Scott Marshall) SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis returned Friday night against Washington after missing 27 games because of a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

The three-time All-Star forward/center came off the bench, entering with 5:11 left in the first quarter in the Kings’ 128-115 victory.

Sabonis scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and five assists in a little over 21 minutes. He was 5 of 6 from field, with the miss coming from 3-point range.

Dennis Schroder also was back for the Kings after serving a three-game suspension for confronting Lakers star Luka Doncic after a game in Los Angeles. Schroder had 15 points and five assists.

The Kings have won the first three games of a seven-game homestand to improve to 12-30. They opened the run against Houston, then beat the Lakers and New York.

