Titans agree to terms with new offensive, defensive coordinators for Callahan’s staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have coach Brian Callahan‘s first additions to his coaching staff with Nick Holz as his offensive coordinator and Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator.

The Titans announced Monday that they agreed to terms with Holz and Wilson. Both will be in their first roles as coordinators in the NFL.

Callahan plans to call offensive plays himself, but he will have his former De La Salle High School classmate as his coordinator will work in a similar role to what Callahan had in Cincinnati as coordinator working with Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Holz just spent a season as Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator, and he was offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2022. He started with the Raiders in 2012 as an offensive assistant, quality control coach and and assistant receivers coach.

He worked with Callahan in 2018 when he was offensive quality control coach and his new boss was quarterbacks coach for Oakland. Holz also spent a year working with Callahan’s father, Bill, as an assistant at Nebraska. He played wide receiver and holder in college at Colorado.

Wilson, 41, has coached defensive backs for nine of his 12 seasons in the NFL and just wrapped up his first season with Baltimore. The Ravens gave up 191.9 yards passing per game in 2023, fifth stingiest in the NFL.

He coached defensive backs in Philadelphia in 2021 and became the defensive passing game coordinator in 2022 when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl with the top passing defense.

Wilson began coaching in the NFL in 2012 with the Rams as a quality control coach where he worked with now- Titans general manager Ran Carthon. Wilson also coached defensive backs starting in 2015 for the Rams until leaving in 2017 for the same job with the New York Jets through 2020.

He added the job of passing game coordinator in 2019. Wilson played cornerback and safety at Maryland in college.

