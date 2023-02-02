2023 NBA 2K League season will be hosted by Monumental Sports & Entertainment

The NBA 2K League, in partnership with Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced Thursday that the 2023 season will be hosted at the soon-to-debut District E Powered by Ticketmaster, located in downtown D.C. adjacent to Capital One Arena.

MSE to host the 2023 NBA 2K League season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2023 NBA 2K League season is coming to Washington D.C.

The NBA 2K League, in partnership with Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced Thursday that the 2023 season will be hosted at the soon-to-debut District E Powered by Ticketmaster, located in downtown D.C. adjacent to Capital One Arena.

Competitions will begin on March 8 and run through August 5, where up to $2.5 million in cash prizes will be handed out across multiple tournaments and the 3v3 and 5v5 playoffs.

“As early investors in the NBA 2K League, we are honored to host the most elite esports athletes in the world at our new esports and entertainment facility in our nation’s capital,” Zach Leonsis, President, Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment said in a statement. “The League has designed an exciting season and we look forward to welcoming their fans and the rest of the vast gaming community from across the Mid-Atlantic to District E for a first-of-its-kind experience. And for those new to esports, we believe we are going to turn them into die-hard fans once they see the amazing live-action in person and all the other amenities which District E will have to offer.”

The 2023 season will be the first in NBA 2K League history to be separated into 3v3 and 5v5 halves. The 3v3 portion of the season begins with the NBA2KL 3v3 SLAM OPEN, presented by Coinbase, on March 8 and finishes with the NBA2KL 3v3 Finals on Saturday, May 13. The 5v5 competition tips off on Wednesday, May 23 with THE TIPOFF, Powered by AT&T, and will culminate with the NBA2KL 5v5 Finals on Saturday, Aug. 5.

District E is a nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater that will offer daily immersive experiences in esports, music, programming, culinary experiences and community events. Fans attending Capitals and Wizards games will also be able to participate in pre-and post-game activities.

Wizards District Gaming, who will be the hometown team all season long, is coming off a loss in the 2022 5v5 Finals to Bucks Gaming, ending Washington’s bid for a three-peat following 5v5 championship wins in 2020 and 2021.