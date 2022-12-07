Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Burke scores 23, Morgan State beats Penn State-Wilkes Barre

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 8:47 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke scored 23 points, Malik Miller had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Morgan State beat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 95-48 on Wednesday night.

Burke was 9 of 19 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Bears (4-6). Khalil Turner shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding five steals.

Teequan Holley led the way for the Nittany Lions with 10 points. Jalen Willis added eight points for Penn State-Wilkes Barre. Rashod Ballord also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

