PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 35, Marion 6
Bassett 50, Patrick County 14
Bruton 42, Arcadia 0
Buckingham County 41, Randolph-Henry 0
Central of Lunenburg 69, Cumberland 7
Centreville 45, Chantilly 6
Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0
E.C. Glass 24, Amherst County 7
Eastern View 34, James Monroe 6
Forest Park 21, Woodbridge 20
Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21
Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13
Grafton 20, Tabb 6
Grayson County 52, Auburn 7
Grundy 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 10, Brookville 7
Hickory 28, Grassfield 10
Highland Springs 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 3
James Madison 56, Oakton 7
King George 49, Caroline 0
King’s Fork High School 35, Deep Creek 14
Lebanon 42, Northwood 0
Louisa 49, Orange County 7
Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14
Manchester 23, Lloyd Bird 22
Martinsville 19, Chatham 9
Maury 56, Churchland 0
McLean 41, Wakefield 7
Midlothian 49, Huguenot 0
Millbrook 26, John Handley 0
Mount Vernon 24, Annandale 14
Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0
North Cross 45, Giles 6
Poquoson 55, Jamestown 0
Radford 41, Carroll County 12
Ridgeview 20, Union 11
Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
Rustburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 12
Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14
Salem 49, Pulaski County 14
Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21
The Covenant School 44, Va. Episcopal 18
Tuscarora 8, Loudoun Valley 7
West Point 43, Middlesex 7
Westfield 40, South Lakes 15
William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7
William Fleming 42, Northside 0
Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate-Richmond 20
