PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 42, Dan River 26
Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0
Bayside 53, First Colonial 14
Bethel 48, Denbigh 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10
Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19
Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25
Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19
Culpeper 14, Caroline 6
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0
Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6
E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6
Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Forest Park 35, Potomac 2
Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14
Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14
Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14
Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 19, Chatham 17
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Hanover 47, Armstrong 12
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22
Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21
Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Independence 54, Dominion 0
Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17
James Madison 28, Langley 3
James Robinson 48, Edison 19
John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22
Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7
Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6
King George 63, James Monroe 7
King’s Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7
Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21
Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17
Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14
Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20
Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0
Norcom 40, Granby 0
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0
Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 7, Saint James, Md. 6
Poquoson 10, New Kent 7
Radford 21, Christiansburg 20
Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14
Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
Salem 76, Blacksburg 0
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10
Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Abingdon 14
Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20
Varina 34, Mechanicsville High School 3
Warhill 42, Smithfield 0
Warren County 40, William Monroe 20
Warwick 43, Hampton 0
West Point 35, Northampton 6
West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Westfield 20, Yorktown 17
William Campbell 44, Altavista 8
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7
Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0
Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18
Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
York 17, Grafton 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.