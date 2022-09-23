RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 10:01 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 42, Dan River 26

Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12

Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0

Bayside 53, First Colonial 14

Bethel 48, Denbigh 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10

Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19

Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25

Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19

Culpeper 14, Caroline 6

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0

Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0

Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0

Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6

E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6

Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Forest Park 35, Potomac 2

Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14

Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14

Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20

Gate City 23, Union 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14

Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14

Graham 28, Galax 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 19, Chatham 17

Grundy 62, Honaker 21

Hanover 47, Armstrong 12

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22

Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21

Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13

Independence 54, Dominion 0

Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17

James Madison 28, Langley 3

James Robinson 48, Edison 19

John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22

Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7

Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6

King George 63, James Monroe 7

King’s Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7

Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21

Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27

Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17

Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14

Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20

Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0

Norcom 40, Granby 0

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0

Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0

Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 7, Saint James, Md. 6

Poquoson 10, New Kent 7

Radford 21, Christiansburg 20

Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14

Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7

Salem 76, Blacksburg 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0

Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10

Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Abingdon 14

Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20

Varina 34, Mechanicsville High School 3

Warhill 42, Smithfield 0

Warren County 40, William Monroe 20

Warwick 43, Hampton 0

West Point 35, Northampton 6

West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Westfield 20, Yorktown 17

William Campbell 44, Altavista 8

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7

Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0

Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18

Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6

York 17, Grafton 10

