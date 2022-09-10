PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 12
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Bethel 34, Gloucester 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7
Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10
Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0
Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14
Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19
Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19
Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0
Eastern View 28, Stafford 0
Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26
Edison 14, McLean 6
Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20
Essex 26, King William 13
First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21
Floyd County 38, Auburn 0
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7
Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 13
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0
Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14
Hanover 23, Matoaca 14
Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13
Henrico 31, Deep Run 3
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14
Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29
Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0
Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12
Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7
James Robinson 65, Justice High School 7
John Battle 19, Holston 6
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
King’s Fork High School 28, Indian River 0
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Langley 21, Oakton 14
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 35, Dominion 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Louisa 31, Massaponax 22
Madison County 35, Meridian High School 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 43, Windsor 28
Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31
Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14
Norcom 20, Hopewell 17
Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High School of Va Beach 14
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0
Patrick County 34, North Stokes, N.C. 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Flint Hill School 7
Portsmouth Christian 40, Perquimans, N.C. 18
Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7
Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12
R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Ridgeview 37, Central – Wise 14
Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0
Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15
Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Rustburg 42, Altavista 13
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
South Lakes 22, Herndon 14
Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
Surry County 40, Northampton 14
TJHS 53, Amelia County 14
The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Westfield 16, George Marshall 14
Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.
