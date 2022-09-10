PREP FOOTBALL= Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14 Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0 Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14

Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 12

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Bath County 50, Mountain View 6

Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Bethel 34, Gloucester 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8

Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6

Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7

Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14

Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20

Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6

Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7

Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10

Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0

Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14

Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19

Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19

Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7

Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville High School 6

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0

Eastern View 28, Stafford 0

Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26

Edison 14, McLean 6

Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20

Essex 26, King William 13

First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21

Floyd County 38, Auburn 0

Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21

Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7

Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22

Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7

Galax 42, Carroll County 7

Gate City 24, Abingdon 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7

Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25

Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3

Graham 48, Richlands 3

Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0

Great Bridge 20, Manor High School 13

Green Run 56, Kellam 8

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0

Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14

Hanover 23, Matoaca 14

Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13

Henrico 31, Deep Run 3

Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14

Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29

Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0

Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12

Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7

James Robinson 65, Justice High School 7

John Battle 19, Holston 6

John Handley 28, Spotswood 0

Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0

Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7

King’s Fork High School 28, Indian River 0

Lafayette 48, Grafton 0

Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28

Landstown 29, Tallwood 25

Langley 21, Oakton 14

Lebanon 42, Eastside 7

Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0

Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14

Lightridge 35, Dominion 0

Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14

Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21

Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0

Louisa 31, Massaponax 22

Madison County 35, Meridian High School 14

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20

Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21

Menchville 63, Denbigh 0

Middlesex 43, Windsor 28

Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0

Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0

Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31

Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Nandua 42, Arcadia 12

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14

Norcom 20, Hopewell 17

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High School of Va Beach 14

North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0

Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT

Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0

Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0

Patrick County 34, North Stokes, N.C. 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Flint Hill School 7

Portsmouth Christian 40, Perquimans, N.C. 18

Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7

Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12

R.E. Lee-Staunton 35, Page County 2

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Ridgeview 37, Central – Wise 14

Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0

Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15

Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua School 30

Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3

Rustburg 42, Altavista 13

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

Salem 49, William Fleming 12

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7

Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7

South Lakes 22, Herndon 14

Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7

Strasburg 33, Warren County 13

Surry County 40, Northampton 14

TJHS 53, Amelia County 14

The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13

Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7

Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8

Westfield 16, George Marshall 14

Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7

William Monroe 27, Broadway 14

Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2

Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Woodside 43, Hampton 0

Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21

York 25, Poquoson 13

Yorktown 14, James Madison 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.

