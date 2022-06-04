RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Washington, DC Sports » UConn's 4 homers put…

UConn’s 4 homers put No. 15 Maryland in loser’s bracket

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Matt Donlan’s three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the College Park Regional.

The Huskies’ power, which included Zach Bushling’s two-run shot in a four-run eighth, dropped the Terrapins into a Sunday loser-out game with Wake Forest, with the winner facing UConn on Sunday evening.

UConn (48-13) took a quick lead when David Smith and Erik Stock led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs.

Maryland (46-13) tied it at 2 on Kevin Keister’s home run in the third and an RBI single from Ian Petrutz in the fifth.

Smith drew a leadoff walk in the Huskies’ half of the fifth, Stock followed with a fielder’s choice and after Casey Dana singled, Stock scored the go-ahead run on a ground out by Ben Huber.

Pat Gallagher (10-3) went seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs for UConn. Stock scored four runs and Bryan Padilla had three hits.

Maryland starter Jason Savacool (8-3) went six innings, giving up three runs before the bullpen struggled.

Petrutz smacked a three-run homer in the ninth for the Terps.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up