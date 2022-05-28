RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Frey, Bertram lift Wolverines…

Frey, Bertram lift Wolverines past Maryland 15-8

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 2:46 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Frey had three hits and drove in four runs, Riley Bertram had four hits with three RBI and fifth-seeded Michigan defeated top-seeded Maryland 15-8 on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

It was the second-straight game that ended after midnight for the Wolverines (30-25), who play the winner of Iowa-Penn State on Saturday night. Maryland (45-11), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, plays Indiana in a loser-out game early Saturday.

Frey had an RBI single and Bertram a two-run double in a four-run outburst that put Michigan on top 5-2 after three innings.

The Terrapins got two runs back in the top of the fourth but Fry had a two-single and Bertram an run-scoring single that capped a 5-run response for a 10-4 lead.

Maryland got three runs in the fifth and another run in the seven to close within 10-8 but a five-run bottom of the seventh wrapped it up. Tito Flores homered to start it off and Clark Elliott contributed a two-run homer.

Willie Weiss (3-2), the fourth of five pitchers, picked up the win.

Troy Schreffler had three hits and three RBI with a home run for Maryland Ryan Ramsey gave up 10 runs, six earned, to suffer his first loss in 11 decisions.

