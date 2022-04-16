RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Home » Washington, DC Sports » American Jordan Pefok scores…

American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss-high 19th goal of season

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss league-leading 19th goal of the season Saturday in Young Boys’ 2-1 loss at Zurich.

With Young Boys trailing by two goals, Pefok made a backheel pass of a centering feed from Ulisses Garcia back to Garcia, who one-timed a cross. Pefok redirected the ball with his left foot past goalkeeper Yanick Brecher from 8 yards in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 24 goals in 41 club games this season. He has scored 19 league goals in 29 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in nine international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up