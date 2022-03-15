Commanders re-sign safety Bobby McCain for 2 years, $11M

The Washington Commanders agreed to terms Tuesday on a new contract with safety Bobby McCain, a deal that is worth $11 million over the next two seasons.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders agreed to terms Tuesday on a new contract with safety Bobby McCain, a deal that is worth $11 million over the next two seasons.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the contract in an email to The Associated Press.

The 28-year-old started 16 games and played in 17 for Washington last season after joining the team in free agency a year ago. He finished with a career-high four interceptions and 63 tackles.

McCain spent his first six NFL seasons with Miami. Keeping McCain comes after Washington released veteran safety Landon Collins and lost starting right guard Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville in free agency.

The Commanders already made their big offseason splash by agreeing to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, trimming their available salary cap space to just under $5.9 million.

The number grew when Washington released Collins midway through an $84 million, six-year contract. Collins, who was often used as a third safety in more of a linebacker role while on the field with McCain and Kamren Curl, reportedly refused to take a pay cut to stay.

Overhauls are happening on either side of the ball for Washington, which lost pass-catching back J.D. McKissic to Buffalo, according to multiple reports. McKissic was a favorite of coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who is expected to receive a contract extension while turning his attention to his latest project of rejuvenating Wentz’s career.

