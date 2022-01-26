Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 51, Craig County 26 Bethel 30, Kecoughtan 20 Bland County 46, Giles 44 Caroline 46, King…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 51, Craig County 26

Bethel 30, Kecoughtan 20

Bland County 46, Giles 44

Caroline 46, King George 41

Chancellor 41, James Monroe 28

Douglas Freeman 54, Goochland 32

Falls Church 48, Annandale 12

Good Counsel, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 50

Grafton 52, Hanover 39

Grundy 51, Eastside 44

Jefferson, W.Va. 59, James Wood 51

John Battle 68, Abingdon 52

Liberty-Bedford 45, Bassett 18

Lord Botetourt 79, Hidden Valley 25

Louisa 66, Charlottesville 36

Mechanicsville High School 52, Deep Run 48

Narrows 51, Craig County 26

Park View-South Hill 56, Appomattox Regional GS 16

Richlands 47, Tazewell 26

Salem 60, Christiansburg 44

Southampton 43, Franklin 28

St. Catherine’s 62, Norfolk Academy 25

Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 32

Sussex Central 36, Surry County 31

TPLS Christian 45, Word of Life 39

Turner Ashby 52, Monticello 18

Varina 66, Henrico 33

Virginia Academy 60, Oakcrest 19

Warwick 48, Phoebus 38

William Fleming 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 14

Woodbridge 67, Freedom (W) 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.