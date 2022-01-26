Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 51, Craig County 26
Bethel 30, Kecoughtan 20
Bland County 46, Giles 44
Caroline 46, King George 41
Chancellor 41, James Monroe 28
Douglas Freeman 54, Goochland 32
Falls Church 48, Annandale 12
Good Counsel, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 50
Grafton 52, Hanover 39
Grundy 51, Eastside 44
Jefferson, W.Va. 59, James Wood 51
John Battle 68, Abingdon 52
Liberty-Bedford 45, Bassett 18
Lord Botetourt 79, Hidden Valley 25
Louisa 66, Charlottesville 36
Mechanicsville High School 52, Deep Run 48
Narrows 51, Craig County 26
Park View-South Hill 56, Appomattox Regional GS 16
Richlands 47, Tazewell 26
Salem 60, Christiansburg 44
Southampton 43, Franklin 28
St. Catherine’s 62, Norfolk Academy 25
Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 32
Sussex Central 36, Surry County 31
TPLS Christian 45, Word of Life 39
Turner Ashby 52, Monticello 18
Varina 66, Henrico 33
Virginia Academy 60, Oakcrest 19
Warwick 48, Phoebus 38
William Fleming 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 14
Woodbridge 67, Freedom (W) 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.