Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 72, Dematha, Md. 65

Blacksburg 58, Auburn 42

Bruton 52, York 48

Buckingham County 58, Appomattox 55

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33

Caroline 67, King George 64

Carroll County 40, Galax 33

Cave Spring 74, Pulaski County 44

East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39

Eastside 59, Central – Wise 42

Episcopal 56, Bullis, Md. 41

Fairfax 36, South County 33

Fluvanna 56, Monticello 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Graham 39

Glen Allen 48, Highland Springs 47

Grassfield 71, First Colonial 49

Heritage (Leesburg) 79, Loudoun County 47

Loudoun Valley 58, Millbrook 49

Marion 66, Holston 44

Mountain View High School 67, Rappahannock County 32

Page County 71, Madison County 62

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Christiansburg 57

Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 58

Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 48

Prince George 55, Thomas Dale 24

Riverside 48, Independence 46

Salem 47, Staunton River 41

Stone Bridge 70, Woodgrove 55

Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46

Tuscarora 51, Broad Run 48

Varina 87, Hermitage 39

Virginia Academy 71, Highland-Warrenton 69

West Point 79, Carver Academy 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Luray, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

