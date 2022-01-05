ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:35 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 67, Riverside 55

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Collegiate-Richmond 38

Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60

Frank Cox 56, Granby 13

Grayson County 28, Alleghany 23

Ocean Lakes 57, Cape Henry Collegiate 27

Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 38

Sherando 56, Skyline 40

Staunton River 50, William Byrd 26

StoneBridge School 29, Southampton Academy 26

Woodstock Central 54, Clarke County 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

