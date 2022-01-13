Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Norfolk Christian School 20
Clover Hill 66, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Courtland 62, Chancellor 56
Deep Creek 47, Ocean Lakes 38
First Christian 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 21
Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44
Fredericksburg Christian 57, Oakcrest 24
Freedom (South Riding) 37, John Champe 25
Gate City 66, John Battle 22
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Madeira School 15
Grafton 61, Lafayette 34
Grundy 56, Tazewell 42
Hopewell 43, Prince George 24
James River-Midlothian 54, Midlothian 43
John Marshall 70, Maggie L. Walker GS 41
Manchester 61, Lloyd Bird 41
Massaponax 78, Riverbend 31
Matoaca 71, Petersburg 18
North Stafford 51, Colonial Forge 32
Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26
Poquoson 46, York 32
Powhatan 60, Cosby 45
Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33
Sherando 57, John Handley 27
Southampton Academy 35, Kenston Forest 32
Southwest Virginia Home School 32, Grace Christian 19
Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 19
St. Gertrude 63, St. John Paul the Great 43
Virginia Academy 65, Word of Life 54
Walsingham Academy 31, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Union, ppd. to Feb 9th.
E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Nandua vs. Chincoteague, ppd.
Surry County vs. Sussex Central, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.