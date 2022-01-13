Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Norfolk Christian School 20 Clover Hill 66, George Wythe-Richmond 21…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Norfolk Christian School 20

Clover Hill 66, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Courtland 62, Chancellor 56

Deep Creek 47, Ocean Lakes 38

First Christian 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 21

Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Oakcrest 24

Freedom (South Riding) 37, John Champe 25

Gate City 66, John Battle 22

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Madeira School 15

Grafton 61, Lafayette 34

Grundy 56, Tazewell 42

Hopewell 43, Prince George 24

James River-Midlothian 54, Midlothian 43

John Marshall 70, Maggie L. Walker GS 41

Manchester 61, Lloyd Bird 41

Massaponax 78, Riverbend 31

Matoaca 71, Petersburg 18

North Stafford 51, Colonial Forge 32

Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26

Poquoson 46, York 32

Powhatan 60, Cosby 45

Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33

Sherando 57, John Handley 27

Southampton Academy 35, Kenston Forest 32

Southwest Virginia Home School 32, Grace Christian 19

Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 19

St. Gertrude 63, St. John Paul the Great 43

Virginia Academy 65, Word of Life 54

Walsingham Academy 31, Cape Henry Collegiate 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Union, ppd. to Feb 9th.

E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Nandua vs. Chincoteague, ppd.

Surry County vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

