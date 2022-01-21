BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 61, John Champe 48 Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Bishop O’Connell 55 Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 61, John Champe 48

Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Bishop O’Connell 55

Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28

Buffalo Gap 43, Riverheads 35

Clarke County 51, Luray 34

Courtland 57, King George 51

Dematha, Md. 89, Bishop Ireton 56

Douglas Freeman 61, Glen Allen 49

Eastern View 94, Culpeper 68

Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 47

Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49

Gate City 67, Abingdon 61

Hayfield 49, Justice High School 39

Henrico 67, Armstrong 54

Hermitage 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 32

Holston 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52

John R. Lewis 61, Annandale 57

Lancaster 66, Washington & Lee 63

Langley 67, Wakefield 62

Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47

Lightridge 57, Park View-Sterling 40

Loudoun Valley 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 32

Manassas Park 70, Skyline 69

Marion 80, Richlands 58

Massaponax 61, Mountain View 33

Millbrook 65, Fauquier 51

National Christian Academy, Md. 61, Highland-Warrenton 57

New Covenant 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 38

North Cross 89, Lynchburg Home School 36

Orange County 55, Louisa 41

Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 91, Hidden Valley 54

Poca, W.Va. 57, Graham 27

Potomac Falls 60, Independence 59

R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37

Radford 61, Virginia High 41

Ridgeview 67, Central – Wise 62

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, King’s Christian 38

Rye Cove 66, Twin Springs 53

Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47

St. Christopher’s 51, Woodberry Forest 46

Staunton River 54, Franklin County 37

Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 61

Tuscarora 61, Dominion 48

Union 92, Lee High 31

Varina 77, Highland Springs 54

West Potomac 97, Lake Braddock 95

Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37

William Monroe 64, Warren County 34

Wilson Memorial 64, Stuarts Draft 42

Woodgrove 46, Riverside 34

Woodstock Central 51, Rappahannock County 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

