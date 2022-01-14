GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 61, Independence 21
Broadway 59, John Handley 19
Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Kellam 42
Clarke County 62, Mountain View 47
Deep Run 39, Douglas Freeman 38
Eastside 63, Castlewood 28
First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63
Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT
Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43
Hayfield 79, Edison 60
Hermitage 59, J.R. Tucker 27
Highland Springs 51, Henrico 45
Honaker 66, Council 5
King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland 39
Manor High School 67, Churchland 50
Martinsville 53, Tunstall 22
Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 24
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Norfolk Academy 23
Norview 64, Maury 2
Pulaski County 70, Salem 50
Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 30
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22
Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46
Strasburg 50, Woodstock Central 36
Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38
Twin Valley 66, Hurley 13
Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40
Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54
Windsor 53, Surry County 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.